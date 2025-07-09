Left Menu

Taiwan Stages Major Military Drills Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan has commenced its largest-ever military drills, simulating attacks on command systems in anticipation of a potential Chinese invasion. The Han Kuang exercises assess Taiwan's combat readiness, inspired by conflicts like Ukraine's. These drills include engaging the highest number of reservists, using advanced weaponry, and testing civil defense elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 06:39 IST
Taiwan initiated its most extensive military drills on Wednesday to simulate potential attacks on its command infrastructure, as it prepares for a possible Chinese invasion, defense officials reported.

Focusing on decentralizing command operations amid anticipated communications breakdowns, the Han Kuang exercises span ten days. Over 22,000 reservists will participate, deploying advanced HIMARS artillery and domestic missiles to enhance combat readiness. The drills, inspired by global conflicts like Ukraine's, emphasize protection against cyber threats and misinformation campaigns.

Navy, army, and air forces will conduct round-the-clock operations to defend the island. Civil defense strategies also include setting up emergency stations and utilizing expanded air-raid shelters.

