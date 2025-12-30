Putin Mobilizes Reservists After Ukraine Drone Strikes

President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree recalling reservists to protect key installations across Russia, following drone attacks on his Valdai residence by Ukraine.

The decree, set for 2026, mandates training camps for reservists, focusing on safeguarding vital infrastructure, with the Ministry of Defence tasked with identifying responsible military units.

As Ukrainian drones increasingly target energy installations, including the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Russians are being warned of potential mobile internet outages due to GPS disruptions.