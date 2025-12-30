Left Menu

Putin Mobilizes Reservists After Ukraine Drone Strikes

Following Ukraine's drone attacks on his Valdai residence, Putin recalls reservists to safeguard critical facilities. A 2026 decree mandates special training camps for reservists. The Ministry of Defence will list military units for training. Outages of mobile internet services may occur as drones use GPS for guidance.

President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree recalling reservists to protect key installations across Russia, following drone attacks on his Valdai residence by Ukraine.

The decree, set for 2026, mandates training camps for reservists, focusing on safeguarding vital infrastructure, with the Ministry of Defence tasked with identifying responsible military units.

As Ukrainian drones increasingly target energy installations, including the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Russians are being warned of potential mobile internet outages due to GPS disruptions.

