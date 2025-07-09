WPP's Profit Outlook Dims Amid Macro Pressures

In a concerning development for the British advertising sector, WPP has revised its profit outlook downward for the year. The company cited intensifying macroeconomic pressures and fewer-than-anticipated new business wins as reasons for this adjustment.

WPP announced that its Chief Executive Mark Read would step down in June, coinciding with expectations of full-year organic revenue remaining flat or declining by up to 2%. The headline operating profit margin was expected to be around flat, but new forecasts suggest a 3 to 5% decrease, with the operating margin seeing a decline of 50 to 175 basis points.

The ad group has faced significant challenges over the past year, including the loss of major clients and greater exposure to China compared to competitors. Additionally, artificial intelligence is disrupting the industry by enabling clients to handle more marketing campaigns independently. WPP foresees these tough trading conditions persisting into the second half of the year.

