Apple's Strategic Shift: Sabih Khan Named New COO

Apple Inc. has appointed Sabih Khan, an India-origin executive, as its new Chief Operating Officer. Khan, a 30-year Apple veteran, will succeed Jeff Williams. Khan has played a pivotal role in Apple's operations, leading advancements in global supply chain, manufacturing, and sustainability initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:54 IST
Apple Inc. has announced India-origin Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company's leadership transition plan. Khan will succeed Jeff Williams, who has served at Apple for 27 years.

Khan's career at Apple spans three decades, with notable contributions to the company's global supply chain management and sustainability efforts. Khan, described by CEO Tim Cook as a 'brilliant strategist,' has previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Operations.

The leadership change occurs amid pressures from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has urged Apple to relocate iPhone production to America. Jeff Williams, known for his focus on supply chain excellence and product innovation like the Apple Watch, will continue to oversee Apple's design team until his retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

