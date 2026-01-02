Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has announced a leadership change in its senior management. The company appointed Dhananjay Bapat as Vice President of its Railway Business starting January 2, 2026.

This announcement follows the resignation of Chidambaram Balakrishnan, who will step down from his role as Vice President-Railways at the close of business hours on January 1, 2026.

Bapat, who has 27 years of experience in manufacturing, sales, marketing, product, service, and P & L management across various industries, is set to bring his expertise to CG Power.

