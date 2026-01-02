Left Menu

Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has appointed Dhananjay Bapat as Vice President Railway Business, effective January 2, 2026, following the resignation of Chidambaram Balakrishnan due to personal reasons. Bapat brings 27 years of industry experience to the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has announced a leadership change in its senior management. The company appointed Dhananjay Bapat as Vice President of its Railway Business starting January 2, 2026.

This announcement follows the resignation of Chidambaram Balakrishnan, who will step down from his role as Vice President-Railways at the close of business hours on January 1, 2026.

Bapat, who has 27 years of experience in manufacturing, sales, marketing, product, service, and P & L management across various industries, is set to bring his expertise to CG Power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

