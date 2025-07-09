Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Era of Global Trade Wars

In a bold move that has stirred the global economy, U.S. President Donald Trump has implemented a series of tariffs aimed at reshaping international trade dynamics. Starting with a baseline 10% tariff on all imports into the United States, Trump has singled out certain products and countries for additional duties.

Products bearing the brunt of these tariffs include steel, aluminum, and automotive parts, facing surcharges of up to 50%. Meanwhile, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors are also under threat of higher tariffs, poised to shake the respective industries.

Globally, countries from Canada to Vietnam have been affected, with tariffs imposed on a range of goods. As of now, threatened tariffs hover over countries like Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea, with rates as high as 40% set to take effect soon. This aggressive tariff strategy marks a pivotal turn in global trade relations.

