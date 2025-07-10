Left Menu

Samsung Unveils Sleeker Foldable Phones to Capture Premium Market

Samsung Electronics has launched new thin and light foldable smartphones to stay competitive against Chinese rivals and reclaim its position in the premium market. The company also announced AI advancements and strategic price adjustments amid challenges in its chip business and international trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:57 IST
Samsung Unveils Sleeker Foldable Phones to Capture Premium Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung Electronics has introduced a range of slimmer and lighter foldable smartphones, aiming to secure a foothold in the lucrative premium market, successfully countering the growing Chinese competition led by Huawei and Honor. This decisive move comes after Samsung lost its global smartphone leadership to Apple in 2023. Meanwhile, the company's chip business struggles amid supply delays to Nvidia, prompting Samsung's mobile president, Choi Won-joon, to emphasize AI integration into smartphones as a key strategy for market leadership.

In collaboration with Google, Samsung launched smartwatches featuring Google's AI voice assistant, reinforcing its commitment to technological innovation. Additionally, Samsung has announced price hikes and new model releases, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, as part of its premium product strategy to cope with U.S. tariffs and component cost rises.

Despite the excitement surrounding foldables, analysts remain skeptical about their mainstream adoption due to high prices and limited practical uses, with data showing a modest market share. Samsung, however, continues to pursue innovations with plans for a tri-foldable phone, enhancing its production efficiency, and mitigating geopolitical influences to maintain its competitive edge globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025