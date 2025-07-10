Revamping State S&T Councils for Innovation Growth

NITI Aayog has urged state governments to provide substantial financial backing to Science and Technology (S&T) Councils, highlighting the necessity for slight restructuring of their governing bodies to boost innovation and technology-driven growth.

According to the report 'A Roadmap for Strengthening State S&T Council,' the Aayog suggests that states should allocate at least 0.5% of their Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to S&T and seek broader funding opportunities from central government departments.

It also stresses the importance of establishing industry linkages and expanding the Governing Council to enhance policy-making decisions, structure long-term strategies, and ensure financial and operational stability for these councils.

(With inputs from agencies.)