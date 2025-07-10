Left Menu

Pretium’s $1 Billion Bet: Transforming U.S. Homebuilding Loans

Pretium, a real estate investment firm led by ex-Goldman Sachs executive Don Mullen, has originated over $1 billion in loans for homebuilders in the past six months. This move aims to address U.S. housing shortages and expands Pretium's role in residential financing, previously dominated by regional banks.

Pretium, the investment firm founded by former Goldman Sachs executive Don Mullen, has announced that it has issued over $1 billion in loans to homebuilders over the last half year. This strategic initiative is part of Pretium's plan to expand its presence in the residential real estate market.

The firm manages approximately $60 billion in assets and collaborates with Anchor Loans, its real estate arm, to capitalize on the current U.S. housing shortage and the retreat of traditional banks from real estate lending. Regulatory pressures and risk concerns have pushed banks to scale back, allowing private capital firms like Pretium to fill the void in residential financing.

According to Freddie Mac, the U.S. had a shortfall of about 3.7 million homes as of September last year. Pretium claims its $1 billion in loans will help construct nearly 5,000 new homes, as it aims to become a leading lender in U.S. homebuilding by 2027. This reflects a broader trend where private credit firms are stepping into lending markets previously dominated by smaller regional banks.

