EY's AI Academy: Revolutionizing Workforce with AI Training

Consulting giant EY has introduced an AI Academy, a strategic initiative to empower businesses by equipping their workforce with essential AI skills. As AI and Generative AI continue to reshape roles, this academy aims to bolster productivity and drive economic growth.

The program is launched amid growing discussions on AI's potential to revolutionize job functions and economic productivity. Earlier projections by EY indicated AI could transform 38 million jobs by 2030, boosting productivity by over 2.6% in India's organized sector.

EY's AI Academy offers curated learning journeys from fundamental AI concepts to advanced Generative AI applications. This external offering follows the upskilling of 44,000 of EY India's employees, extending expertise to industries such as telecom, IT, and FMCG to maximize AI-driven business outcomes.