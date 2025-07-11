Left Menu

Revolutionizing Enterprise Intelligence: GenAI's Path to Competitive Superiority

Practus and Pathsetter AI have released a whitepaper outlining how Generative AI (GenAI) can overhaul enterprise decision-making, leading to significant business gains. The paper details GenAI’s potential in enhancing real-time decisions, demonstrating measurable benefits through case studies and introducing the 'Outcomes as a Service' model.

Practus, a renowned business consulting firm, and Pathsetter AI, an advanced AI transformation company, have collaborated to publish a whitepaper titled 'The Future of Enterprise Intelligence: Integrating GenAI for Competitive Advantage'. This pivotal research outlines how enterprises can utilize Generative AI (GenAI) to revolutionize decision-making and achieve tangible business improvements.

As decision cycles become shorter and data volumes surge, traditional Business Intelligence systems are inadequate. The whitepaper reveals how incorporating GenAI within an Enterprise Intelligence framework enables predictive and actionable decision-making in crucial areas like finance, operations, and customer experience.

According to Deepak Narayanan, CEO of Practus, 'Enterprise Intelligence means transforming insights into actions that are swift, smart, and impactful. Our paper illustrates that the leaders of the new age will transition from relying on dashboards to dynamic strategies and performance. GenAI serves as a strategic ROI enhancer.' The paper offers market insights, case studies, and details shifts towards 'Outcomes as a Service'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

