Tesla Gears Up for India Launch: A New Era for EVs

Tesla is set to open its first experience centre in Mumbai, India, marking its official entry into the market. Despite interest in showrooms, the firm is not looking to manufacture cars in India yet. The Indian government stresses a generic policy framework for all EV manufacturers.

Tesla is making its much-anticipated debut in the Indian market with the launch of its first experience centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, scheduled for next week. This move signifies a major step for the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle giant as it sets to expand its footprint globally.

Despite the excitement surrounding the opening, Tesla has clarified that it currently has no plans to manufacture cars in India. Last month, the company secured a five-year lease for 24,565 square feet of warehousing space in Mumbai, underscoring its commitment to establishing a retail presence in the country. US President Donald Trump has expressed concerns over potential trade imbalances, should Tesla decide to build a factory in India.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities maintain that no special concessions will be made for Tesla, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stating that policies will be aligned to attract all EV manufacturers. The government is keen on developing a robust EV ecosystem to reduce carbon emissions and the oil import bill, aiming to do so under a unified regulatory environment.

