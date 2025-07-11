Social Media Platform Slashes Subscription Fees in India

In a significant move, social media platform X has announced a reduction in subscription fees for its users in India, offering savings of up to 48 per cent. The company aims to attract more subscribers by adjusting its pricing, providing enhanced value for premium, premium-plus, and basic accounts.

For mobile app users, the fee for premium accounts has been slashed to Rs 470 from Rs 900, while web account holders will now pay Rs 427 compared to the earlier Rs 650. Basic account holders benefit from a 30 per cent reduction, now priced at Rs 170 per month. Annual plans also enjoy substantial price cuts.

The premium plus subscription, which offers ad-free browsing and exclusive access to SuperGrok, will cost Rs 2,570 on the web, down from Rs 3,470. Mobile subscribers of the premium plus plan see a steep reduction to Rs 3,000 from Rs 5,100. These adjustments are part of X's strategy to enhance user engagement and competitive positioning in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)