Market Malaise: Impact of Trump's Tariff Surge

The U.S. markets faced a turbulent week as President Donald Trump announced a new wave of tariffs, notably a 35% levy on Canadian imports, set to take effect next month. The Dow and S&P 500 both dropped as investors reacted to the escalating trade tensions.

Trump's tariff approach wasn't limited to Canada. He also suggested increasing levies on imports from other countries including key allies, raising the stakes in global trade. Despite the pressure, analysts observed resilience among investors who have become accustomed to the president's trade policies.

As equity markets remained cautious, Nvidia's surge in stock valuation brought some encouragement. However, as the earnings season looms, investors are warily anticipating how these trade tensions will impact corporate profits.

