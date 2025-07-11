Left Menu

Market Malaise: Impact of Trump's Tariff Surge

Uncertainty prevailed in the U.S. markets as President Trump expanded his tariff campaign, affecting major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones. While Nvidia's record-breaking valuation provided a boost, tariffs led to cautious trading, with investors eyeing the upcoming earnings season for further insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:09 IST
Market Malaise: Impact of Trump's Tariff Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. markets faced a turbulent week as President Donald Trump announced a new wave of tariffs, notably a 35% levy on Canadian imports, set to take effect next month. The Dow and S&P 500 both dropped as investors reacted to the escalating trade tensions.

Trump's tariff approach wasn't limited to Canada. He also suggested increasing levies on imports from other countries including key allies, raising the stakes in global trade. Despite the pressure, analysts observed resilience among investors who have become accustomed to the president's trade policies.

As equity markets remained cautious, Nvidia's surge in stock valuation brought some encouragement. However, as the earnings season looms, investors are warily anticipating how these trade tensions will impact corporate profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025