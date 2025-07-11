Market Malaise: Impact of Trump's Tariff Surge
Uncertainty prevailed in the U.S. markets as President Trump expanded his tariff campaign, affecting major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones. While Nvidia's record-breaking valuation provided a boost, tariffs led to cautious trading, with investors eyeing the upcoming earnings season for further insights.
The U.S. markets faced a turbulent week as President Donald Trump announced a new wave of tariffs, notably a 35% levy on Canadian imports, set to take effect next month. The Dow and S&P 500 both dropped as investors reacted to the escalating trade tensions.
Trump's tariff approach wasn't limited to Canada. He also suggested increasing levies on imports from other countries including key allies, raising the stakes in global trade. Despite the pressure, analysts observed resilience among investors who have become accustomed to the president's trade policies.
As equity markets remained cautious, Nvidia's surge in stock valuation brought some encouragement. However, as the earnings season looms, investors are warily anticipating how these trade tensions will impact corporate profits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariff
- Canada
- Dow
- S&P 500
- earnings season
- Nvidia
- trade tensions
- markets
- investors
ALSO READ
Micron's Earnings Propel Nasdaq and S&P 500 to New Heights
Wall Street Soars: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Reach New Heights Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation
UBS Raises S&P 500 Target Amid Trade Optimism
UBS's Optimistic Outlook: S&P 500 Target Raised Amid Easing Trade Tensions
NASDAQ and S&P 500 Reach New Milestones Amid Trade Optimism