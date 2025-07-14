Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Drone Revolution: CM Launches New Portal

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched the Andhra Pradesh Drone Mart portal, aimed at offering diverse drone services. The state is focusing on drone technology, hosting a summit in October 2024 to explore opportunities in agriculture, infrastructure, disaster management, and more.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled the Andhra Pradesh Drone Mart portal, an official online platform designed to streamline drone services across the state. The launch marks a significant step in integrating advanced technology into various sectors.

According to an official release, the Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation will provide comprehensive services through the portal, focusing particularly on agriculture, infrastructure, and disaster management. This initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery.

In a bid to promote and explore the potential of drone technology, the state organized a drone summit in October 2024. This move underscores Andhra Pradesh's commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable development and innovation.

