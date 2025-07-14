Tejas Networks Reports Significant Loss Amidst Revenue Decline

Tejas Networks, a domestic telecom gear maker, announced a consolidated loss of Rs 193.87 crore for the first quarter ending June 2025. This downturn was primarily attributed to a notable decline in sales, as detailed in the company's recent filing.

Compared to the same period the previous year, when Tejas Networks posted a profit of Rs 77.48 crore, the company's revenue plummeted about 87 percent to Rs 202 crore from Rs 1,563 crore. The decline was primarily due to delays in receiving key purchase orders, including a significant expansion order from state-owned BSNL.

Chief Financial Officer Sumit Dhingra highlighted a net loss of Rs 194 crore due to lower revenue figures. However, Tejas Networks closed the quarter with an order book of Rs 1,241 crore, marking a 22 percent growth compared to the previous quarter. Future prospects are promising, with expectations of a new purchase order related to an 18,685-site BSNL 4G expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)