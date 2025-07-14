Connecting India's Villages: A Digital Revolution
India plans to connect six lakh villages to a high-speed optical fibre broadband network within three years, expanding Global Capability Centers to tier 2 and 3 towns. The government prioritizes improving digital infrastructure, aiming for widespread 6G services and easing operations for cable landing stations.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has announced an ambitious plan to connect six lakh villages across the country with high-speed optical fibre broadband within the next three years. This initiative was revealed by Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal at the CII–GCC Business Summit.
Mittal emphasized the project's potential to expand Global Capability Centers (GCCs), which are currently based in major cities, to tier 2 and 3 towns. Bharatnet Phase 3, with an outlay of Rs 1.39 lakh crore, aims to connect every gram panchayat and its associated villages with an optical fibre cable network.
Additionally, the project will link mobile towers to boost network speeds, supporting future 6G services. With India offering low data costs and strong digital infrastructure, the country positions itself as a prime location for GCC expansion, digital innovation, and ease of business for cable landing stations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Railway Connectivity Partially Restored After Landslide Disruption
Reviving Sikkim's Connectivity: A Parliamentary Plea
Matrix Cellular: Redefining Global Connectivity with Indian Integrity
Boosting Connectivity: Four-Lane NH-87 Project Approved
Ladakh's Bold Plans: Boosting Tourism and Connectivity