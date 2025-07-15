India's Innovation: IBSFINtech's Global Voyage

Bangalore, Karnataka: During the inauguration of IBSFINtech's new corporate office, Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, praised Indian innovation's role in global markets.

He emphasized IBSFINtech's journey from a homegrown company to a global leader, underscoring India's potential as a hub for sophisticated technologies.

IBSFINtech, known for its TreasuryTech innovations, stands poised to shape the future of corporate finance, driving India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

