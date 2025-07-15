Left Menu

India's Innovation: IBSFINtech's Global Voyage

IBSFINtech, a leading TreasuryTech company based in Bangalore, is making remarkable strides on the global stage. At the inauguration of their new office, CEO Romal Shetty highlighted the role of Indian innovation in international markets. The company exemplifies India's innovation-driven potential, positioning itself as a global leader.

Bangalore, Karnataka: During the inauguration of IBSFINtech's new corporate office, Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, praised Indian innovation's role in global markets.

He emphasized IBSFINtech's journey from a homegrown company to a global leader, underscoring India's potential as a hub for sophisticated technologies.

IBSFINtech, known for its TreasuryTech innovations, stands poised to shape the future of corporate finance, driving India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

