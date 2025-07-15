Coverd: Gamifying Debt with Fun and Finance

Left Menu

Coverd is a fintech app founded by Eric Xu and Albert Wang, merging Wall Street finance with Silicon Valley technology. The app allows users to play games to win money to pay off credit card debt. By gamifying debt repayment, Coverd aims to change the financial mindset of its users.

Coverd, the brainchild of Eric Xu and Albert Wang, aims to revolutionize how individuals tackle credit card debt by combining gaming excitement with financial responsibility. The fintech app enables users to engage in games such as slots and blackjack while earning cash rewards for debt repayments.

Riding on their vast experience from Wall Street and Silicon Valley, Xu and Wang have designed Coverd to shift perceptions of debt from a burdensome obligation to an engaging challenge. By tapping into behavioral psychology, users experience small victories that transform their financial habits.

Legal under U.S. sweepstakes regulations, Coverd is accessible in 38 states and plans further expansion. With a growing user base, the app is set to launch a novel no-annual-fee credit card, maximizing user engagement through rewards and responsible financial interactions.

