Unibose Technology Boosts Global Robotics Reach with Funding Surge

Deep-tech robotics firm Unibose Technology Pvt Ltd has secured Rs 5.5 crore in a 'pre-series A' funding round to expand its operations nationally and internationally.

The funding, led by O2 Angels and supported by investors such as IN44 Capital and the Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator, aims to bolster the deployment of AI-based inspection and compliance tools across various sectors.

CEO Manikandan Dakshinamoorthy announced the funds would aid expansion across India, the GCC, and Southeast Asia, while solidifying their OEM network. The company operates on a Robotics-as-a-Service model, targeting high-risk sectors like oil and gas. Investors endorsed their technological capability, praising Indian engineering's global potential.