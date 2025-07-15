Unibose Technology Boosts Global Robotics Reach with Funding Surge
Unibose Technology Pvt Ltd has raised Rs 5.5 crore in a pre-series A funding round to scale operations in India and internationally, focusing on AI-based inspection tools and a Robotics-as-a-Service model for high-risk industries.
- Country:
- India
Deep-tech robotics firm Unibose Technology Pvt Ltd has secured Rs 5.5 crore in a 'pre-series A' funding round to expand its operations nationally and internationally.
The funding, led by O2 Angels and supported by investors such as IN44 Capital and the Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator, aims to bolster the deployment of AI-based inspection and compliance tools across various sectors.
CEO Manikandan Dakshinamoorthy announced the funds would aid expansion across India, the GCC, and Southeast Asia, while solidifying their OEM network. The company operates on a Robotics-as-a-Service model, targeting high-risk sectors like oil and gas. Investors endorsed their technological capability, praising Indian engineering's global potential.
ALSO READ
Indian Markets Set for a Bullish Rally Amid Easing Global Tensions
Monsoon Fury: India Faces Early Rains and Widespread Floods
Indian Railways' Modernization: New Reservation System Advances
Vaccination plays key role in prevention of diseases among animals: Murmu at Indian Veterinary Research Institute convocation in Bareilly.
India's Cooperative Movement Steering Global Change in 2025