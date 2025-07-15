Brigade Group arm BuzzWorks starts new 50K sq ft co-working centre in Hyderabad

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd's arm BuzzWorks has started a new co-working centre, covering 50,000 sq ft of office space, in Hyderabad to meet the rising demand for managed flexible workspaces from corporates.

This centre will add 1,000 seats to its existing desk bank.

Brigade Group, one of the leading real estate firms in the country, entered the flexible office space segment with the launch of BuzzWorks in 2019.

BuzzWorks provides managed, customisable workspaces through two models -- built-to-suit solutions for enterprises with specific design and operational needs, and ready-to-occupy offices for businesses.

