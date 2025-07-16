Left Menu

Astronauts Return and Plants Communicate: Recent Science Developments

Astronauts, including NASA's Peggy Whitson and representatives from India, Poland, and Hungary, return from the ISS. Meanwhile, Israeli research details plant-insect acoustic interactions, suggesting moths respond to tomatoes' distress signals. The study opens new possibilities in acoustic ecology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:26 IST
Astronauts Return and Plants Communicate: Recent Science Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, in her fifth journey to the International Space Station, has returned safely with crewmates from India, Poland, and Hungary. This landmark mission marked the first ISS trip for the latter three countries.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule successfully completed its reentry, landing in the Pacific off Southern California on Tuesday. The return marked the end of an intensive 22-hour descent through Earth's atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Israeli scientists at Tel Aviv University have unveiled groundbreaking research showing that plants, like dehydrated tomato plants, emit ultrasonic signals. These signals are detected by female moths, impacting their egg-laying decisions and broadening the scope of acoustic communication studies in nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

