Left Menu

Apollo Global Eyes Atletico Madrid: A $2.5 Billion Deal

Apollo Global Management is negotiating to acquire a significant stake in Atletico Madrid, valuing the club at around 2.5 billion euros. The U.S. buyout firm aims to acquire its stake through a capital increase in Atletico Holdco. Neither party has commented on the potential deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:37 IST
Apollo Global Eyes Atletico Madrid: A $2.5 Billion Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

U.S.-based buyout firm Apollo Global Management is eyeing a substantial stake in Atletico Madrid, a Spanish top-flight football club. According to Expansion newspaper, discussions are underway to value the team at approximately 2.5 billion euros, inclusive of debt.

Apollo's intended investment would occur through a capital increase in Atletico Holdco, which holds the majority of the club's shares. This strategic move could significantly enhance Apollo's presence in the sports sector.

Atletico Madrid and Apollo Global Management have yet to issue official statements regarding the potential transaction, according to reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025