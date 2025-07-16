Apollo Global Eyes Atletico Madrid: A $2.5 Billion Deal

U.S.-based buyout firm Apollo Global Management is eyeing a substantial stake in Atletico Madrid, a Spanish top-flight football club. According to Expansion newspaper, discussions are underway to value the team at approximately 2.5 billion euros, inclusive of debt.

Apollo's intended investment would occur through a capital increase in Atletico Holdco, which holds the majority of the club's shares. This strategic move could significantly enhance Apollo's presence in the sports sector.

Atletico Madrid and Apollo Global Management have yet to issue official statements regarding the potential transaction, according to reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)