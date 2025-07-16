Left Menu

Greenroom Robotics Navigates New Seas with AUKUS Licence

Australian AI startup Greenroom Robotics has received one of the first AUKUS exemption licences, allowing it to share information with U.S. and UK defence contractors. This development accelerates collaboration on autonomous vessel trials, enhancing maritime protection and expanding market reach in ocean research and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:34 IST
Greenroom Robotics Navigates New Seas with AUKUS Licence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Australian AI startup, Greenroom Robotics, is making waves in maritime technology by securing one of the initial AUKUS exemption licences. This licence permits the firm to share critical information with defence entities in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The technology, developed by former Royal Australian Navy engineer Harry Hubbert, emulates navigational decisions and enhances collaboration on trials for autonomous vessels. Notably, it serves multiple purposes, including environmental monitoring and defence.

The exemption is part of broader efforts under the AUKUS pact to ease defence trade barriers, expediting the creation of nuclear-powered submarines and advancing oceanographic research and security capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025