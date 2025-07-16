Greenroom Robotics Navigates New Seas with AUKUS Licence

An Australian AI startup, Greenroom Robotics, is making waves in maritime technology by securing one of the initial AUKUS exemption licences. This licence permits the firm to share critical information with defence entities in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The technology, developed by former Royal Australian Navy engineer Harry Hubbert, emulates navigational decisions and enhances collaboration on trials for autonomous vessels. Notably, it serves multiple purposes, including environmental monitoring and defence.

The exemption is part of broader efforts under the AUKUS pact to ease defence trade barriers, expediting the creation of nuclear-powered submarines and advancing oceanographic research and security capabilities.