Strategic Imperative: India's Path to Self-Reliance in Drone Warfare
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasized the importance of self-reliance in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) for India amid global conflicts showcasing drone technology's disproportionate impact on tactical balance. A workshop highlighted the strategic necessity of indigenization in UAV technology and operations.
In a significant address, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan underscored the growing importance of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) for India's defense strategy, amidst evolving global conflicts demonstrating the tactical advantages of drone technology.
Operation Sindoor served as a focal point for a workshop discussing the critical need for India to develop indigenous UAV technologies tailored to its unique military needs and terrain. The event highlighted India's strategic imperative for self-reliance in this domain to ensure tactical surprises and mission success.
The gathering, involving military strategists and defense experts, emphasized creating a roadmap for India to reduce dependence on foreign technology, thereby strengthening its defense capabilities and fostering innovation in unmanned systems.
