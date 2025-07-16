ASML Faces Uncertain Future Amid Tariff Talks: Revenue Growth at Risk

ASML, the world-leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, cautioned on Wednesday that its revenue growth in 2026 may be jeopardized due to ongoing uncertainty about the impact of U.S. tariffs. Chipmakers, awaiting clarity on tariffs, are hesitating to finalize investments in the U.S., CFO Roger Dassen revealed during a media call.

The company's stock plummeted by as much as 8.5%, marking its worst day since October. This decline pulled down stocks of other companies in the sector, such as ASM, BESI, and Soitec. Despite the downturn, ASML's net bookings exceeded expectations by 25%, hitting 5.54 billion euros, significantly above analyst predictions of 4.44 billion euros, as reported by Visible Alpha.

ASML remains optimistic about future growth but stressed the pressing need for tariff clarity to strategize effectively. While executives brace for potential price increases, they emphasize cooperation with supply chains to alleviate tariff impacts. The 2026 outlook remains murky amid geopolitical and economic challenges, though strong demand persists, especially from Chinese buyers despite U.S. export restrictions.