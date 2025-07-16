Left Menu

ASML Faces Uncertain Future Amid Tariff Talks: Revenue Growth at Risk

ASML, a leading supplier of chip-making equipment, warns that revenue growth in 2026 might stall due to uncertainties related to potential tariffs. The delay in tariff clarity has led U.S. chipmakers to postpone investments, impacting ASML's share price. Despite strong bookings, geopolitical concerns linger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:26 IST
ASML Faces Uncertain Future Amid Tariff Talks: Revenue Growth at Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ASML, the world-leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, cautioned on Wednesday that its revenue growth in 2026 may be jeopardized due to ongoing uncertainty about the impact of U.S. tariffs. Chipmakers, awaiting clarity on tariffs, are hesitating to finalize investments in the U.S., CFO Roger Dassen revealed during a media call.

The company's stock plummeted by as much as 8.5%, marking its worst day since October. This decline pulled down stocks of other companies in the sector, such as ASM, BESI, and Soitec. Despite the downturn, ASML's net bookings exceeded expectations by 25%, hitting 5.54 billion euros, significantly above analyst predictions of 4.44 billion euros, as reported by Visible Alpha.

ASML remains optimistic about future growth but stressed the pressing need for tariff clarity to strategize effectively. While executives brace for potential price increases, they emphasize cooperation with supply chains to alleviate tariff impacts. The 2026 outlook remains murky amid geopolitical and economic challenges, though strong demand persists, especially from Chinese buyers despite U.S. export restrictions.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025