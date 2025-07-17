Left Menu

Chinese Hackers Intensify Cyber Espionage on Taiwanese Semiconductor Industry

Chinese-linked hackers are targeting the Taiwanese semiconductor industry, stepping up cyber espionage campaigns. Researchers identified three separate groups from March to June, amidst U.S. export restrictions to China. Key targets include semiconductor companies and investment analysts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 02:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese-linked hackers have escalated their cyber espionage efforts against Taiwan's semiconductor industry, according to new research from cybersecurity firm Proofpoint. These campaigns, detailed in an analysis released Wednesday, mark a surge in data-theft attempts by several China-aligned groups.

"We have observed new entities being targeted that had not been on the radar before," said Mark Kelly, a threat researcher with Proofpoint. The cyberattacks were perpetrated by at least three distinct groups, primarily from March to June this year, although some activity seems to be ongoing. This increase comes as the U.S. tightens exports to China of chips manufactured in Taiwan. While the specific hacking targets remain unidentified, around 15 to 20 organizations—including small businesses and major international banks—have been affected.

Major semiconductor players, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and MediaTek, remain non-committal about the attacks. A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington condemned cyber attacks, emphasizing that all nations face this threat. The FBI has made no comments on the situation, while Taiwanese cybersecurity firm TeamT5 noted the persistent nature of such threats against the semiconductor sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

