North Korea Expands Rocket Facility with New Maritime Pier

Satellite imagery reveals the completion of a new maritime pier at North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station. The pier allows larger rocket components to be delivered, potentially enhancing the site's capabilities. North Korea seeks to advance its space program amid growing military ties with Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:53 IST
North Korea has completed a new maritime pier at its key Sohae Satellite Launching Station, as revealed by satellite imagery from operator ICEYE. The completion of this pier marks a significant development in North Korea's space and military capabilities, allowing for the transport of larger rocket components that could facilitate launches of rockets capable of traveling greater distances.

The pier's completion is part of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's directive to modernize and expand the facility, as reported by state media. This expansion supports the launch of military spy satellites and testing of various missile components similar to intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM). Satellite imagery from July 9 highlights the pier's newly constructed jetty and operational vessels.

Efforts to develop the pier began 28 months ago, according to ICEYE, with ongoing expansions in road and rail infrastructure. Despite a failed attempt to launch a military spy satellite in May 2024 at the site, North Korea remains committed to its space reconnaissance initiatives, seeing them as essential for national defense. Reports suggest growing collaboration with Russia as North Korea continues its military advancements.

