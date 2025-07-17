Rugby Revolution: Africa's Battle for a Place on the Global Stage

On Saturday, Namibia and Zimbabwe will battle for supremacy in the Rugby Africa Cup final in Kampala. The winner will not only clinch the title but also secure a spot in the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, a significant achievement for African rugby ambitions.

Namibia, having participated in every World Cup since 1999, benefited immensely from its proximity to South Africa's robust rugby ecosystem. Zimbabwe, which last contested in World Cups in 1987 and 1991, defeated Namibia 32-10 last year, signifying their potential in this pivotal match.

Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah highlighted the financial constraints faced by African nations. Despite having over 40 member nations, excluding South Africa, they receive only $2 million in funding. However, there is positive momentum as more African governments start investing in rugby, signaling a promising future for the sport on the continent.

