India's Strategic Missile Test Success: Prithvi-II, Agni-I, and Akash Prime on Target

In a significant display of strategic prowess, India successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles, Prithvi-II and Agni-I, on Thursday from the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha coast. This achievement, conducted by the esteemed Strategic Forces Command, underscores India's advanced deterrence capabilities.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that the test-firings validated all operational and technical parameters, signaling a marked triumph in the nation's defence strategy. In addition to Prithvi-II and Agni-I, India also achieved success with its indigenously developed Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, operating effectively at altitudes exceeding 4,500 meters.

These developments follow a tense military conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year, affirming India's commitment to enhancing its defence systems and strategic operations. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the achievements as remarkable, crediting the Indian Army, DRDO, and industry partners for their contributions to this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)