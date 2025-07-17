Left Menu

India's Strategic Missile Test Success: Prithvi-II, Agni-I, and Akash Prime on Target

India successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable short-range Prithvi-II and Agni-I ballistic missiles, along with the Akash Prime missile, demonstrating enhanced strategic deterrence. These missile tests validated operational parameters and showcased India's progress in developing indigenously advanced air defence systems, highlighting significant achievements in the nation's military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant display of strategic prowess, India successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles, Prithvi-II and Agni-I, on Thursday from the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha coast. This achievement, conducted by the esteemed Strategic Forces Command, underscores India's advanced deterrence capabilities.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that the test-firings validated all operational and technical parameters, signaling a marked triumph in the nation's defence strategy. In addition to Prithvi-II and Agni-I, India also achieved success with its indigenously developed Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, operating effectively at altitudes exceeding 4,500 meters.

These developments follow a tense military conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year, affirming India's commitment to enhancing its defence systems and strategic operations. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the achievements as remarkable, crediting the Indian Army, DRDO, and industry partners for their contributions to this milestone.

