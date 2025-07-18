Left Menu

SailGP Sets Sail on Innovation with New $10 Million Centre

SailGP has launched a new $10 million innovation centre in Southampton, featuring over 100 experts and marking a significant investment in sailing championships. The facility aims to enhance performance and sustainability in racing and includes an apprenticeship program to nurture future marine industry talent.

18-07-2025
SailGP has taken a major leap in sailing innovation with the opening of a $10 million centre in Southampton, equipped with over 100 boat-building specialists. This state-of-the-art facility is set to supercharge SailGP's high-octane championship series by enhancing speed, sustainability, and technical prowess.

Located on England's south coast, this hub marks a strategic move from New Zealand to be closer to the London headquarters and in sync with the global racing calendar. It will provide integral support like faster repairs and consistent performance for the fleet of F50 catamarans, ensuring they maintain their edge in global events.

The centre is set to become a breeding ground for the next-gen marine industry talent through its newly launched boat-building apprenticeship program, alongside racing simulators for advanced training. This initiative reflects SailGP's continued commitment to pushing technological boundaries in the world of sports.

