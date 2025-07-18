Left Menu

Shakeup at CBS News: David Rhodes in Talks for Return Amid Skydance Acquisition

David Rhodes, former CBS News head and current Sky News executive chairman, is in discussions to return to CBS News if Skydance's acquisition of Paramount Global proceeds. The reorganization comes as CBS cancels 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' amid a proposed merger and legal settlements involving the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:12 IST
In a potential major shakeup, David Rhodes, the Sky News executive chairman and past president of CBS News, is reportedly in negotiations to regain leadership at CBS if Skydance Media's acquisition of Paramount Global progresses. These revelations were reported by digital news outlet Puck on Friday.

Rhodes, who led CBS from 2011 to 2019, is under consideration to replace current CBS News President Tom Cibrowski. Insights suggest that Rhodes may have advisory support from Bari Weiss, co-founder of Free Press, a news outlet reportedly also being eyed by Skydance Media for acquisition.

In a related shift, CBS announced the future cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' citing financial reasons. Meanwhile, Paramount Global, CBS's parent company, is advancing an $8.4-billion merger with Skydance amid recent legal settlements involving high-profile broadcasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

