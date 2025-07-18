David Rhodes Poised for CBS News Leadership Amid Skydance-Paramount Talks

David Rhodes, known for his previous tenure at CBS News, is reportedly in line to reclaim his leadership position there. This comes as Skydance Media advances in its acquisition talks with CBS parent company Paramount Global, according to a report from digital news outlet Puck.

Rhodes, who has also been linked with Fox News, may be facing a strategic advisory role from Bari Weiss of Free Press. Current CBS News president Tom Cibrowski remains in office amid these potential shifts.

The media landscape remains fluid with CBS's unexpected announcement to end 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' by 2026 due to financial strains. Meanwhile, CBS-owner Paramount continues its legal and strategic maneuvers, including settling past disputes with figures like Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)