David Rhodes Poised for CBS News Leadership Amid Skydance-Paramount Talks
David Rhodes, former head of CBS News and current Sky News executive chairman, is reportedly in line to return to CBS. This comes amid ongoing merger discussions between Skydance Media and CBS parent company Paramount Global. CBS's decision to cancel 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' adds another layer to the complex media landscape.
David Rhodes, known for his previous tenure at CBS News, is reportedly in line to reclaim his leadership position there. This comes as Skydance Media advances in its acquisition talks with CBS parent company Paramount Global, according to a report from digital news outlet Puck.
Rhodes, who has also been linked with Fox News, may be facing a strategic advisory role from Bari Weiss of Free Press. Current CBS News president Tom Cibrowski remains in office amid these potential shifts.
The media landscape remains fluid with CBS's unexpected announcement to end 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' by 2026 due to financial strains. Meanwhile, CBS-owner Paramount continues its legal and strategic maneuvers, including settling past disputes with figures like Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
