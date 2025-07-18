AI Tools to Foster Economic Mobility: A $1 Billion Initiative

A groundbreaking initiative led by prominent funders like the Gates Foundation and Ballmer Group will inject $1 billion over the next 15 years into the development of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. This investment is aimed at empowering public defenders, parole officers, and social workers by enhancing their capability to manage cases effectively.

The new entity, NextLadder Ventures, is set to grant funds to both nonprofit and for-profit organizations to innovate tools that assist frontline workers handling massive caseloads with limited resources. The coalition's mission is to spur economic mobility by harnessing AI solutions that match people with essential resources during crises like disasters or evictions.

Key to the initiative's success, as emphasized by leaders like Brian Hooks of Stand Together, is developing AI technologies in collaboration with those experiencing economic hardships. As part of this effort, AI company Anthropic will provide technical guidance to grantees, ensuring the tools developed serve the needs of frontline workers without replacing them.