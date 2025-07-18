Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Partners with Submer to Lead in Sustainable Tech Transformation

Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) signed an MoU with Submer Technologies in Barcelona during a visit by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The partnership aims to explore investment and develop sustainable data center technology in Madhya Pradesh, focusing on immersion cooling and green digital infrastructure.

  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Submer Technologies on Friday. The pact, inked during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Spain, aims to foster cooperation and explore investment possibilities in sustainable technology in the state.

Submer, a Spanish firm known for its immersion cooling solutions, will collaborate with the Madhya Pradesh government on developing green digital infrastructure, including sustainable data centers. The agreement also highlights Submer's role in providing technical consultancy and global expertise in AI and liquid cooling projects.

The partnership promises to attract global players and generate long-term economic value for Madhya Pradesh. It also includes commitments to local skill development and employment, ensuring the state becomes a leader in AI-ready data centers in India.

