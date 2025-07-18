Madhya Pradesh Partners with Submer to Lead in Sustainable Tech Transformation

Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Submer Technologies on Friday. The pact, inked during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Spain, aims to foster cooperation and explore investment possibilities in sustainable technology in the state.

Submer, a Spanish firm known for its immersion cooling solutions, will collaborate with the Madhya Pradesh government on developing green digital infrastructure, including sustainable data centers. The agreement also highlights Submer's role in providing technical consultancy and global expertise in AI and liquid cooling projects.

The partnership promises to attract global players and generate long-term economic value for Madhya Pradesh. It also includes commitments to local skill development and employment, ensuring the state becomes a leader in AI-ready data centers in India.