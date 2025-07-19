EPA Workforce Reduction Sparks Nationwide Debate

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a significant reduction in its workforce, aiming to cut at least 23% of its employees through a combination of voluntary retirements and layoffs. This decision marks a crucial restructuring period for the agency.

Starting with a workforce of 16,155 in January, the agency expects to have 12,448 employees remaining after these measures take effect. This change reflects the agency's strategy to streamline operations amidst current challenges.

The EPA is also introducing a third round of its deferred resignation program, scheduled to conclude on July 25, which could result in a further decrease in staffing numbers. The move has sparked discussions about the future direction of the agency's environmental responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)