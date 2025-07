Epsilon Advanced Materials: Leading the Charge in EV Battery Material Independence

Epsilon Advanced Materials is taking significant steps to form long-term strategic alliances with companies seeking high-quality graphite anode and cathode materials beyond China, according to a company official.

China currently holds over 90% of the processing capability for these materials crucial for electric vehicles, raising global concerns over the supply chain's vulnerability, especially following recent Chinese export restrictions.

Recognizing the critical need for diversification, Epsilon is investing in research, development, and manufacturing capabilities globally, including a substantial project in Karnataka, India. This initiative positions them as a leading player in the localization and resilience of the electric vehicle battery supply chain.

