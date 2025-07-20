Drone Mishap in Ambala: Quadcopter Crashes During Training
A quadcopter crashed in Ambala's Dhulkot area during a training exercise due to a technical snag. No injuries or property damage were reported. The incident occurred post-Operation Sindoor, highlighting the need for enhanced training. Local police and military personnel responded quickly to secure the drone.
A technical malfunction caused a quadcopter to crash during a training exercise in Ambala's Dhulkot area, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
The incident, which resulted in no injuries or property damage, occurred during an enhanced training regime following Operation Sindoor. According to official statements, the quadcopter lost contact mid-flight around noon on July 20 and subsequently fell to the ground.
The Baldev Nagar police were promptly informed, with Army and Air Force personnel arriving at the scene to take control of the situation. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the drone lose control before its descent, said Baldev Nagar police station in-charge Ramesh Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
