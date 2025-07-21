Microsoft's Urgent Call: Shield Your SharePoint Servers

Microsoft has raised alarms over 'active attacks' targeting server software critical for document sharing within government and business organizations. Customers are urged to implement security updates without delay to counteract this threat.

The FBI has acknowledged the issue, collaborating with federal and private-sector entities. According to Microsoft, these vulnerabilities affect SharePoint servers specifically used within organizations, not the cloud-based SharePoint Online service. Recent attacks have exploited this newfound flaw, targeting U.S. and international agencies and businesses.

This zero-day attack, which exploits an unknown vulnerability, puts a vast number of servers at risk. Microsoft recommends several actions, including immediate security updates and potentially disconnecting servers from the internet until resolutions are in place. Key details of the threat remain undisclosed as the FBI investigates.