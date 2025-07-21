Left Menu

Microsoft's Urgent Call: Shield Your SharePoint Servers

Microsoft has issued a critical alert for security vulnerabilities in SharePoint server software used by government and business entities. The vulnerability, identified as a zero-day attack, risks tens of thousands of servers. Immediate security updates are recommended to prevent spoofing attacks. The FBI is involved in addressing the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 05:29 IST
Microsoft's Urgent Call: Shield Your SharePoint Servers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Microsoft has raised alarms over 'active attacks' targeting server software critical for document sharing within government and business organizations. Customers are urged to implement security updates without delay to counteract this threat.

The FBI has acknowledged the issue, collaborating with federal and private-sector entities. According to Microsoft, these vulnerabilities affect SharePoint servers specifically used within organizations, not the cloud-based SharePoint Online service. Recent attacks have exploited this newfound flaw, targeting U.S. and international agencies and businesses.

This zero-day attack, which exploits an unknown vulnerability, puts a vast number of servers at risk. Microsoft recommends several actions, including immediate security updates and potentially disconnecting servers from the internet until resolutions are in place. Key details of the threat remain undisclosed as the FBI investigates.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025