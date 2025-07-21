Left Menu

Chinese Embassy Denies Cyber Espionage Links Amid Rising Tensions

The Chinese embassy in Singapore has denied any connections to an alleged espionage group involved in cyberattacks against Singapore's vital infrastructure. The embassy labeled the accusations as baseless and reaffirmed China's stance against cyberattacks. Google-owned Mandiant, however, described the group as having Chinese connections.

Updated: 21-07-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:27 IST
Chinese Embassy Denies Cyber Espionage Links Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Chinese embassy in Singapore has strongly denied allegations connecting an espionage group accused of cyberattacks to China. In a Facebook post, the embassy dismissed the claims as 'groundless smears and accusations', emphasizing China's firm stance against all forms of cyberattacks.

Speculation arose after a Singaporean minister mentioned that the espionage group UNC3886 targeted vital infrastructure. Although the minister did not directly link the group to China, the cybersecurity firm Mandiant identified UNC3886 as being associated with China, targeting defense, technology, and telecommunications sectors in the US and Asia.

China consistently refutes any cyberespionage claims, stating its opposition to cyberattacks while positioning itself as a victim of such threats. Singapore's critical infrastructure encompasses sectors like energy, water, banking, healthcare, and transport, according to its cyber agency.

