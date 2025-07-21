Left Menu

Data Breach Strikes Louis Vuitton: Privacy Concerns for 419,000 Customers

Louis Vuitton faces scrutiny as Hong Kong's privacy watchdog investigates a data breach affecting 419,000 customers. Information including personal and shopping details was leaked following a cyberattack in June. The investigation will assess delay in notification, with no complaints reported yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:25 IST
Data Breach Strikes Louis Vuitton: Privacy Concerns for 419,000 Customers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong's privacy watchdog has launched an investigation into a significant data breach at luxury brand Louis Vuitton, affecting approximately 419,000 customers. Following a cyberattack in South Korea in June, sensitive data such as names, passport details, and shopping preferences were compromised, according to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

Louis Vuitton reported the breach to the office on July 17. The French headquarters had initially detected suspicious system activity on June 13, discovering the breach impacting Hong Kong customers by July 2. The commission is probing the possibility of delayed notification to the affected parties but has not yet received any complaints.

In a related incident, a systems breach in Korea also led to the leak of customer contact information, but no financial data was compromised. Louis Vuitton has not immediately responded to inquiries for comments regarding these breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025