Data Breach Strikes Louis Vuitton: Privacy Concerns for 419,000 Customers

Hong Kong's privacy watchdog has launched an investigation into a significant data breach at luxury brand Louis Vuitton, affecting approximately 419,000 customers. Following a cyberattack in South Korea in June, sensitive data such as names, passport details, and shopping preferences were compromised, according to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

Louis Vuitton reported the breach to the office on July 17. The French headquarters had initially detected suspicious system activity on June 13, discovering the breach impacting Hong Kong customers by July 2. The commission is probing the possibility of delayed notification to the affected parties but has not yet received any complaints.

In a related incident, a systems breach in Korea also led to the leak of customer contact information, but no financial data was compromised. Louis Vuitton has not immediately responded to inquiries for comments regarding these breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)