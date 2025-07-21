Left Menu

Elon Musk's X Under Fire: Algorithm Controversy with French Authorities

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has rejected French authorities' allegations of algorithm manipulation and fraudulent data extraction. X refused access requests to its recommendation algorithm and real-time user data during a French criminal investigation, asserting their legal right to deny these demands.

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is at the center of controversy after denying allegations from French authorities regarding algorithm manipulation and fraudulent data extraction. The company, formerly known as Twitter, firmly rejects these claims, affirming it has not ceded to the demands made in the French criminal investigation.

The French authorities sought access to X's recommendation algorithm and real-time data on all user posts. Their intention was to allow experts to analyze the data with the aim of uncovering the operation's truth behind the platform. Nonetheless, X has exercised its legal right to refuse these demands.

X's stance underscores a broader tension between tech giants and governments over data transparency and privacy. The implications of this standoff could have far-reaching impacts on how user data is managed and regulated in the future.

