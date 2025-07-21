Left Menu

AI Innovations: Strengthening India's Security Backbone

A report by Nexgen Exhibitions emphasizes India's need for government incentives and investments in AI to bolster cybersecurity and border security. It highlights a significant agreement among experts for proactive government support in AI for national defense and stresses the importance of policy reforms and PPPs.

India must urgently ramp up government incentives and investments in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its cybersecurity and border security mechanisms, according to a report released by Nexgen Exhibitions on Monday. The findings stem from a survey conducted across 200 companies in 15 cities, revealing a wide consensus on the necessity for governmental action.

With over 2.3 million cybersecurity incidents in 2024 alone, resulting in financial losses exceeding Rs 1,200 crore, the report stresses AI's transformative potential in national security. Additionally, India ranks third globally in phishing attacks, following the US and Russia, further underscoring the urgency for innovative defense strategies.

Despite these challenges, the country lacks a national AI security framework, a gap that poses risks to its defense infrastructure. The report highlights the role of public-private partnerships in bridging the technology divide, promoting ethical integration, and fostering collaborative efforts for national security enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

