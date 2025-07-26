Chinese premier proposes global AI cooperation organisation
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 07:32 IST
- Country:
- China
China proposes establishing a world artificial intelligence cooperation organisation, Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday, calling on countries to coordinate development and security.
Li said in his opening speech at the World AI Conference in Shanghai that AI governance is fragmented and that it is important to step up coordination to form a globally recognised framework for AI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement