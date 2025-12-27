Ayush Mhatre to Lead India in U-19 World Cup Amid Injury Setbacks

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Ayush Mhatre has been appointed captain of the nation's U-19 World Cup team. The tournament is set to unfold in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6 next year.

Unfortunately, both Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra will miss the approaching series against South Africa due to wrist injuries. In their place, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been entrusted with the leadership duties for the ODI series, scheduled to be held in Benoni on January 3, 5, and 7, with Aaron George assuming the role of vice-captain.

The ICC Men's U19 World Cup, which includes 16 teams, will feature India in Group B along with New Zealand, USA, and Bangladesh. The Indian side will kick off their campaign against the USA in Bulawayo on January 15.