Left Menu

Ayush Mhatre to Lead India in U-19 World Cup Amid Injury Setbacks

Ayush Mhatre was appointed captain of India's U-19 World Cup team but will miss a preceding ODI series in South Africa due to a wrist injury, alongside vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will lead the team in their absence. The World Cup takes place in Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:27 IST
Ayush Mhatre to Lead India in U-19 World Cup Amid Injury Setbacks
Ayush Mhatre
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Ayush Mhatre has been appointed captain of the nation's U-19 World Cup team. The tournament is set to unfold in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6 next year.

Unfortunately, both Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra will miss the approaching series against South Africa due to wrist injuries. In their place, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been entrusted with the leadership duties for the ODI series, scheduled to be held in Benoni on January 3, 5, and 7, with Aaron George assuming the role of vice-captain.

The ICC Men's U19 World Cup, which includes 16 teams, will feature India in Group B along with New Zealand, USA, and Bangladesh. The Indian side will kick off their campaign against the USA in Bulawayo on January 15.

TRENDING

1
TSMC Evacuates Headquarters Amid Hsinchu Earthquake

TSMC Evacuates Headquarters Amid Hsinchu Earthquake

 Taiwan
2
AIIMS Jammu Sets New Standards in Healthcare and Education

AIIMS Jammu Sets New Standards in Healthcare and Education

 India
3
"No Test cricket fans should be celebrating...": Michael Vaughan after fourth Ashes Test ended in two days

"No Test cricket fans should be celebrating...": Michael Vaughan after fourt...

 Australia
4
Political Tension in Pakistan: PTI's Street Movement Challenged

Political Tension in Pakistan: PTI's Street Movement Challenged

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025