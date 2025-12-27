Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Exclusion of Thiruvananthapuram from Rail Upgrade Plan

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticizes the Ministry of Railways for omitting Thiruvananthapuram from an infrastructure upgrade initiative targeting 48 cities. Tharoor emphasizes the city's strategic importance within the Southern Railway network and urges the Railway Minister to rectify the oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:27 IST
Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Exclusion of Thiruvananthapuram from Rail Upgrade Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed strong disapproval at the omission of Thiruvananthapuram from the Ministry of Railways' recently announced infrastructure upgrade for 48 major cities.

In a formal letter addressed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Tharoor acknowledged the Ministry's efforts to ease congestion in urban rail hubs but labeled the exclusion of Thiruvananthapuram as a 'glaring omission'. He argued that the city's key administrative and operational roles within the Southern Railway network make its exclusion indefensible.

Tharoor pointed out that Thiruvananthapuram serves as the headquarters for a major railway division and plays a pivotal role in tourism and IT sectors. He urged the Ministry to reconsider this 'anomaly' and integrate the city into the upgrade plan to truly reflect its operational demand and administrative stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India
2
Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

 Global
3
TSMC Evacuates Headquarters Amid Hsinchu Earthquake

TSMC Evacuates Headquarters Amid Hsinchu Earthquake

 Taiwan
4
AIIMS Jammu Sets New Standards in Healthcare and Education

AIIMS Jammu Sets New Standards in Healthcare and Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025