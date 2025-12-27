Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Exclusion of Thiruvananthapuram from Rail Upgrade Plan

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed strong disapproval at the omission of Thiruvananthapuram from the Ministry of Railways' recently announced infrastructure upgrade for 48 major cities.

In a formal letter addressed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Tharoor acknowledged the Ministry's efforts to ease congestion in urban rail hubs but labeled the exclusion of Thiruvananthapuram as a 'glaring omission'. He argued that the city's key administrative and operational roles within the Southern Railway network make its exclusion indefensible.

Tharoor pointed out that Thiruvananthapuram serves as the headquarters for a major railway division and plays a pivotal role in tourism and IT sectors. He urged the Ministry to reconsider this 'anomaly' and integrate the city into the upgrade plan to truly reflect its operational demand and administrative stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)