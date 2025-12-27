Dramatic Rescue: Children Saved from Stone Factory Sludge

In a dramatic event on Saturday, three children were safely rescued after becoming trapped in the sludge of a stone factory in Suket's Amarpura industrial area, police reported.

The incident took place in the factory's dumping yard, where the children's cries went unheard due to the overwhelming noise from the operating factories.

After efforts spanning more than an hour, vigilant labourers managed to save the children, aged between 7 and 11, explained Mahaveer Bhargav, SHO at Suket police station.