Google's Vision for Digitizing Jammu and Kashmir

Google executives, including its Country Director, met with Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss digital transformation through AI. They aim to explore initiatives in education, health, tourism, startups, and skill development to implement impactful and scalable AI solutions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to drive digital transformation in Jammu and Kashmir, senior executives from Google met with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The delegation, comprising Country Director Ashish Wattal, Sanjay Dewan from the State Governments sector, and Pankaj Shukla of Google's Technology and AI branch, expressed keen interest in aiding the state's digitization efforts through artificial intelligence.

According to an official spokesperson, the Google team described the meeting as productive, highlighting their plans to focus on areas such as education, health, tourism, startups, and skill development. Their goal is to develop impactful and scalable AI solutions that could significantly enhance the lives of the state's citizens by focusing on technological interventions.

Moreover, Google's executives emphasized the importance of granting startups access to AI platforms. By encouraging the local tech community's involvement, they aim to nurture home-grown solutions and offer exposure to advanced technology platforms, facilitating the creation of AI-based applications within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

