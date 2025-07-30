Left Menu

Vi Brings Superfast 5G to Gujarat Cities

Telecom operator Vi has launched 5G services in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, part of its expansive rollout across 23 cities. Offering speeds of up to 25 Mbps, Vi users with compatible devices can access these services with plans starting at Rs 299. Partnerships with Nokia and Ericsson enhance the network's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2025 17:13 IST
In a major technological stride, telecom operator Vi unveiled its 5G services across four leading cities of Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara. The launch marks a pivotal moment in Vi's broader strategy to expand its cutting-edge network across 23 cities in India.

The company's Gujarat Vodafone Idea Business Head, Naveen Singhvi, announced that Vi users equipped with 5G-enabled devices can start using the service from July 31, with an enticing offer of unlimited 5G data on plans starting at Rs 299. Singhvi highlighted the significant boost in download speeds, doubling the typical 4G experience to about 25 Mbps, enabling seamless streaming, video conferencing, and gaming.

To deliver superior network efficiency, Vi has partnered with industry giants Nokia and Ericsson. This collaboration ensures the deployment of advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure leveraging AI-powered self-organising networks. Additionally, July 31 saw Vi's 5G services going live in four other key cities, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik, augmenting its existing presence in nine cities, such as Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

