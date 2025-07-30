Vi Brings Superfast 5G to Gujarat Cities

In a major technological stride, telecom operator Vi unveiled its 5G services across four leading cities of Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara. The launch marks a pivotal moment in Vi's broader strategy to expand its cutting-edge network across 23 cities in India.

The company's Gujarat Vodafone Idea Business Head, Naveen Singhvi, announced that Vi users equipped with 5G-enabled devices can start using the service from July 31, with an enticing offer of unlimited 5G data on plans starting at Rs 299. Singhvi highlighted the significant boost in download speeds, doubling the typical 4G experience to about 25 Mbps, enabling seamless streaming, video conferencing, and gaming.

To deliver superior network efficiency, Vi has partnered with industry giants Nokia and Ericsson. This collaboration ensures the deployment of advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure leveraging AI-powered self-organising networks. Additionally, July 31 saw Vi's 5G services going live in four other key cities, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik, augmenting its existing presence in nine cities, such as Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

