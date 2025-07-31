Left Menu

Wall Street Soars on Big Tech's AI Triumphs

Wall Street futures surged as Meta and Microsoft reported strong earnings, driven by AI advancements. Meta's ad revenue projections and Microsoft's capital spending outlook boosted investor confidence. Trade tensions and economic resilience add complexity, with market eyes on upcoming economic reports and tariff deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:50 IST
Wall Street Soars on Big Tech's AI Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's Thursday opening bell promises an upswing, fueled by stellar earnings reports from tech giants Meta and Microsoft. Their substantial investments in artificial intelligence seem to be reaping rewards, evident from surging premarket trading figures.

Meta Platforms impressed by predicting a third-quarter revenue exceeding estimates, a boost attributed to AI's impact on advertising efficiency. Meanwhile, Microsoft projected a history-making $30 billion capital investment for the ongoing quarter, which aligns with higher-than-anticipated Azure cloud sales. Premarket, Microsoft's stock jumped 8.8%.

As investors remain attentive to Friday's non-farm payroll data and looming tariff resolutions, overall market optimism remains robust. Strengthening U.S. economic signals, alongside invigorated AI enthusiasm, contribute to Wall Street's upward trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

