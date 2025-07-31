Wall Street Soars on Big Tech's AI Triumphs

Wall Street's Thursday opening bell promises an upswing, fueled by stellar earnings reports from tech giants Meta and Microsoft. Their substantial investments in artificial intelligence seem to be reaping rewards, evident from surging premarket trading figures.

Meta Platforms impressed by predicting a third-quarter revenue exceeding estimates, a boost attributed to AI's impact on advertising efficiency. Meanwhile, Microsoft projected a history-making $30 billion capital investment for the ongoing quarter, which aligns with higher-than-anticipated Azure cloud sales. Premarket, Microsoft's stock jumped 8.8%.

As investors remain attentive to Friday's non-farm payroll data and looming tariff resolutions, overall market optimism remains robust. Strengthening U.S. economic signals, alongside invigorated AI enthusiasm, contribute to Wall Street's upward trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)